0 Here's who the Braves would play if the postseason started today

ATLANTA, Ga. - If the National League playoffs started today, the Braves would have home-field advantage in the best-of-five National League Division Series (NLDS) against the Dodgers.

The Cubs would hold the No. 1 seed in the National League and would face the winner of the wild-card game (the two non-division winners with the best records) in a best-of-five series. The Braves (the No. 2 seed) and the Dodgers (the No. 3 seed) would meet with the Braves holding home-field advantage.

Paula Parris is a livelong Braves fan. She says it's been a long five years waiting for another division title. She said the wait paid off on Saturday.

There’s still much up in the air, and expect the playoff scenarios to change - possibly daily - between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. And let’s not rule out the possibility of the Braves surpassing everyone and becoming the No. 1 seed in the National League.

Here’s one thing that won’t change however - the schedule for both NLDS matchup. Times and locations will be determined later, but keep this in mind - if the Braves maintain home-field advantage, they would host the first two games (listed below) at SunTrust Park on Oct. 4 and 5.

If not, the third game on Oct. 7 (and possibly the fourth on Oct. 8 if necessary) would be slated for the Braves’ home park.

Confused? The playoff picture will become clearer throughout the week. In the meantime, hang on for the ride.

National League Wild Card game: Tuesday, Oct. 2

National League Division Series schedule

(Both best-of-five series set for the same day)

Thursday, Oct. 4: Game 1

Friday, Oct. 5: Game 2

Sunday, Oct. 7: Game 3

*Monday, Oct. 8: Game 4

*Wednesday, Oct. 10: Game 5 (if necessary)

