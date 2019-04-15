Major League Baseball has paid tribute to Jackie Robinson on April 15, dating back to 2004.
Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, as a first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers. His No. 42 was retired across baseball in 1997.
The Atlanta Braves have a scheduled off day Monday, April 15. But here is how the club will note the Robinson centennial (Robinson would’ve turned 100 on Jan. 31):
Play ball! Maynard Jackson and Riverwood high schools will face off in the Jackie Robinson Classic at 6 p.m. Monday at SunTrust Park. Both teams will be wearing Robinson’s Number “42.” The game is free.
Braves in all 42: All Braves players will wear Robinson’s retired No. 42 against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, April 16, at SunTrust Park. There will be a pregame tribute celebrating Robinson’s legacy.
Too late to celebrate? This year marks the second straight year the Braves won’t get to honor Robinson on April 15. Last season, the Braves marked Jackie Robinson Day almost a month late.
Robinson figurine: The team will unveil a one of a kind life-sized Robinson figurine that will be featured permanently at SunTrust Park.
More later: The Braves will host their annual Jackie Robinson Invitational, featuring 42 baseball and softball teams, Saturday and Sunday at the Wade Walker Family YMCA and Redan Recreation Center in DeKalb County.
In July, the Braves will invite teams from the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club in Cairo, Ga. — Robinson’s birthplace — to participate in the Braves’ annual Youth Baseball Classic.
The team will donate all proceeds raised from the 50/50 Raffle on Tuesday, April 16, to the Cairo club.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}