0 Hawks' Trae Young lets actions (and words) do talking with another stellar game

ATLANTA - Trae Young had his third straight and fifth overall 30-point-plus game in the Hawks' 125-121 victory at the Nuggets Tuesday. Young had 42 points and 11 assists in the win, his third straight double-double.

Young's accomplishments have come in just nine games. He missed one of the 4-6 Hawks games and most of another (at Miami) with an ankle sprain.

Young tied his career-high with eight 3-pointers, on 13 attempts, Tuesday. He has been the Hawks' scoring leader seven times and assist leader eight times.

"It felt good," Young said. "It felt better, even, because we won. I'm glad I was able to knock some shots down to help us win. Like I said before, I'm just trying to do whatever it takes, whether it's scoring, whether it's getting everybody involved, just trying to do whatever it takes to put my team in the best position to win."

Young is averaging 28.0 points, which is sixth, and 8.1 assists, which is fourth, in the NBA.

Young, in his second year, even had something to say to his doubters after Tuesday's game with a post on social media.

YOUR APOLOGY NEEDS TO BE AS LOUD AS THE DISRESPECT WAS... pic.twitter.com/EQszirVp1X — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 13, 2019

Here is a look at Young's nine games this season:

OPPONENT POINTS ASSISTS REBOUNDS at Detroit 38 9 7 vs. Orlando 39 9 7 vs. Philadelphia 29 9 4 at Miami* 5 2 2 vs. San Antonio 29 13 2 vs. Chicago 9 3 3 vs. Sacramento 30 12 2 at Portland 35 10 8 at Denver 42 11 4

