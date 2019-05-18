Hawks' Trae Young finalist for Rookie of the Year

Trae Young was named a finalist for the NBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Friday. The Hawks point guard is joined by the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and the Suns’ DeAndre Ayton.
The list continues to link Young and Doncic, who were traded for each other on draft night. The Hawks took Donic with the No. 3 pick and the Mavericks took Young with the No. 5 pick. The Hawks also acquired a first-round pick in the deal, which will be the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft. Ayton was the No. 1 overall pick.
Young appeared in 81 games this season, sitting just one game for rest. He finished with averages of 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 30.9 minutes. Young was fourth overall in assists in the league trailing only Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul. Young shot .418 from the field, including .324 from 3-point range.
Doncic appeared in 72 games. He finished with averages of 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 32.2 minutes. He shot .427 from the field, including .327 from 3-point range.
Young and Doncic are the clear favorites for the award. Ayton averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.
The winner will announced during the NBA awards show on June 24 at 9 p.m. It will be aired on TNT.
The league announced finalists for its other awards.
Most Improved Player: Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, Nets’ DeAngelo Russell, Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.
Sixth Man: Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell, Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis, Clippers’ Lou Williams.
Coach of the Year: Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer, Nuggets’ Mike Malone, Clippers’ Do Rivers.
Defensive Player of the Year: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thunder’s Paul George, Jazz’s Rudy Gobert.
MVP: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thunder’s Paul George, Rockets’ James Harden.
This article was written by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
