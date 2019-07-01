Hawks sign rookies Reddish, Brown

ATLANTA - The Hawks announced the signings of rookies Cam Reddish, the 10th overall pick in last month’s NBA draft, and Charlie Brown, who agreed to a two-way contract.
Reddish averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds as a freshman at Duke last season. The forward scored in double figures in 23 games, including eight 20-point games. He will wear No. 22.
Reddish will not be available to the Hawks for Las Vegas Summer League as he continues rehab from core muscle surgery.
Brown will become the first member of the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks new G League affiliate. The forward averaged 19.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in his second season at St. Joseph’s last season. He will wear No. 4.
This article was written by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
