  • Hawks' Schroder puts up record performance against Utah Jazz

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder played on another level last night against the Utah Jazz.

    Schroder, who averages nearly 20 points, six assists and three rebounds per game, had a monster performance against the Jazz, recording 41 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

    His 41-point performance made him the first Hawks’ player in nine years to record 40 or more points in a regular season game. 

    Not to mention, the Hawks defeated the Jazz on the road 99-94. With the win, Atlanta improved to 21-50 on the season.

    The Hawks return to action Thursday on the road against the Sacramento Kings. 
     

