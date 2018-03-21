Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder played on another level last night against the Utah Jazz.
Last night @DennisMike93 became the first Hawk in nine years to drop 40+ in a regular season game 🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/2P3rfhmaCe— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 21, 2018
.@DennisMike93 careered and y'all went nuts. #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/LncHK1OH9f— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 21, 2018
Schroder, who averages nearly 20 points, six assists and three rebounds per game, had a monster performance against the Jazz, recording 41 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes of action.
“We did a great job. We came together.”@DennisMike93 after his career-high 41-point night pic.twitter.com/Vq0EfzvUh1— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 21, 2018
His 41-point performance made him the first Hawks’ player in nine years to record 40 or more points in a regular season game.
Not to mention, the Hawks defeated the Jazz on the road 99-94. With the win, Atlanta improved to 21-50 on the season.
The Hawks return to action Thursday on the road against the Sacramento Kings.
