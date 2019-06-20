  • Hawks pull of major trade hours before NBA Draft

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a major trade just hours before the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks now own the No. 4 pick in the draft.

    Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein says sources told him the Hawks are interested in the University of Virginia's De'Andre Hunter.

    We'll break down exactly what this deal means for the Hawks, coming up on Channel 2 Action News.

    For the second year in a row, the Hawks have pulled off a major trade on the night of the draft. Last year, it was to obtain Trae Young.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories