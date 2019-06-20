ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a major trade just hours before the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks now own the No. 4 pick in the draft.
Atlanta has acquired New Orleans No. 4 pick in the draft for No. 8 and 17 and 35, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019
Atlanta is also sending a Cleveland heavily protected first-round pick in 2020 to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein says sources told him the Hawks are interested in the University of Virginia's De'Andre Hunter.
Spoke/texted with a handful of NBA execs today... here is the consensus:— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) June 20, 2019
*Hawks still trying to package their picks and move up -
*Cleveland could be dancing partner...
*De'Andre Hunter will be a Hawk if he's available when theu pick/trade up
*Multiple teams interested in Baze
We'll break down exactly what this deal means for the Hawks, coming up on Channel 2 Action News.
For the second year in a row, the Hawks have pulled off a major trade on the night of the draft. Last year, it was to obtain Trae Young.
