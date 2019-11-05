Hawks' John Collins suspended 25 games for drug violation

John Collins has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, the NBA announced Tuesday.
The Hawks power forward tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2)
Collins’ suspension will begin with tonight’s game against the Spurs.
