  • Hawks' John Collins suspended 25 games for drug violation

    By: By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    John Collins has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, the NBA announced Tuesday. 

    The Hawks power forward tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2)

    Collins’ suspension will begin with tonight’s game against the Spurs.

