0 Hawks hire Sixers assistant Pierce as head coach

ATLANTA - The Hawks hired Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to be their head coach on Friday, a person familiar with the decision confirmed. Pierce will receive a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth season.

ESPN first reported the agreement between the Hawks and Pierce.

Pierce succeeds Mike Budenholzer. The Hawks and Budenholzer parted ways following five seasons.

Pierce, 42, has been on Sixers head coach Brett Brown’s staff during Philadelphia’s rebuild. The Sixers lost 54 or more games during Brown’s first four seasons before the players they accumulated with high draft picks formed the core of this season’s team, which lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals this week.

The Hawks are following a rebuilding path like Philadelphia’s. When Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk set out to find a new coach, he said the person should have the ability to connect with young players and help them develop their skills.

Pierce’s Hawks candidacy was buoyed by working with Schlenk for part of one season in Golden State. Pierce was hired by the Warriors in December 2010 after Stephen Silas left for a position with the Hornets. Mark Jackson, then head coach coach of the Warriors, didn’t retain Pierce for the next season.

The Hawks hired Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce to be their head coach on Friday.

Pierce succeeds Mike Budenholzer as Hawks coach. The Hawks and Budenholzer parted ways following five seasons.

Pierce, 42, has been on Sixers head coach Brett Brown’s staff during Philadelphia’s rebuild. The Sixers lost 54 or more games during Brown’s first four seasons before the players they accumulated with high draft picks formed the core of this season’s team, which lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals this week.

The Hawks are following a rebuilding path like Philadelphia’s. When general manager Travis Schlenk set out to find a new head coach, he said the traits he was looking or included an ability to connect with young players and help them develop their skills.

Pierce’s Hawks candidacy was buoyed by working with Schlenk for part of one season in Golden State. Pierce was hired by the Warriors in December 2010 after Stephen Silas left for a position with the Hornets. Mark Jackson, then head coach coach of the Warriors, didn’t retain Pierce for the next season.

Pierce reportedly was in charge of Philadelphia’s defense this season. The Sixers ranked fourth in defensive efficiency during the regular season.

Schlenk interviewed seven candidates for head coach. The Hawks hoped to hire David Fizdale before he accepted the head coach job with the Knicks. After that, Pierce emerged as the favorite among a group of finalists that also included Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, Hornets assistant Stephen Silas and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.

Before joining Brown’s Sixers staff, Pierce was a player development assistant with the Grizzlies from 2011-13. He served in a similar role with the Cavaliers from 2007-10 and was an assistant coach at Santa Clara University from 2002-07.

Pierce is a native of San Jose, Calif. He played basketball at Santa Clara and graduated with a degree in business management. Pierce played four seasons internationally before returning to his alma mater to coach.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.