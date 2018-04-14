Hawks grant Mike Budenholzer permission to speak to Suns about head coach vacancy

ATLANTA - The Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak to the Suns about their vacant head coaching position, a league source confirmed.
Budenholzer has been Hawks coach for the past five seasons after spending 17 seasons as a Spurs assistant. Budenholzer is a native of Holbrook, Ariz.
ESPN first reported that the Hawks granted Budenholzer permission to speak to the Suns.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}