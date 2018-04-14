  • Hawks grant Mike Budenholzer permission to speak to Suns about head coach vacancy

    By: Michael Cunningham | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak to the Suns about their vacant head coaching position, a league source confirmed.

    Budenholzer has been Hawks coach for the past five seasons after spending 17 seasons as a Spurs assistant. Budenholzer is a native of Holbrook, Ariz. 

    ESPN first reported that the Hawks granted Budenholzer permission to speak to the Suns.

