Collins was voted to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team, according to the league’s announcement on Tuesday.
Drafted No. 19 by the Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft, Collins played in 74 games and contributed at a high level as a rookie.
The former Wake Forest standout averaged 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in 24 minutes of action.
Competing with other standout rookies such as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons who played at least 1,000 minutes, Collins finished second in blocks per game, second in field goal percentage (57.5) and third in rebounds per game.
Collins’ selection makes him the first Hawks’ player named to the 10-man All-Rookie team since Al Horford in 2008, who was a first-team selection.
Mitchell and Simmons were unanimously selected for All-Rookie first team. Collins garnered five votes and 66 for the seconds team.
