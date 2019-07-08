Hawks agree to two-year deal with Jabari Parker

LAS VEGAS - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Hawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Jabari Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The deal is for two years and $13 million, with the second year a player option. News of the pending agreement was first reported by Yahoo Sports.
Parker was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft and will play both small and power forward.
RETURN FOR UPDATES
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}