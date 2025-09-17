Happ homers as the Cubs clinch first postseason berth since 2020 with an 8-4 win over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Ian Happ homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs clinched their first postseason berth since 2020 with an 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Chicago has won four in a row and seven of eight overall. It leads the NL wild-card standings with an 88-64 record.

Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored three times for the Cubs. Justin Turner hit a pair of RBI singles after entering in the sixth.

The Cubs grabbed control with three runs in the sixth, helped by errors on Pirates reliever Yohan Ramírez (1-3) and catcher Joey Bart. Michael Busch drove in Dansby Swanson with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, and Happ and Turner added run-scoring singles.

Aaron Civale (4-9) pitched three scoreless innings for the win.

Chicago scored four runs in the first before Pittsburgh recorded an out. Busch walked and scored on a balk before Happ hit his 23rd homer, a two-run drive on a curveball from Johan Oviedo that prompted an early mound visit. Moisés Ballesteros drove the next pitch over the wall in right for his second career homer.

Bart answered with a three-run shot off Matthew Boyd in the bottom half. Andrew McCutchen's bases-loaded walk in the second tied it at 4.

Boyd permitted seven hits and walked two in a season-low three innings.

Key moment

Bart attempted to catch Swanson trying to steal second in the sixth. But Swanson would have advanced anyway on a called ball four to Matt Shaw. The throw went into the outfield and Swanson went to third before scoring on Busch's flyball to right.

Key stat

Chicago went 10-3 against Pittsburgh in the season series.

Up next

The Cubs head to Cincinnati for a four-game series against the Reds beginning on Thursday.

The Pirates face the Athletics on Friday, opening a three-game series that will conclude their home schedule.

