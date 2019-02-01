Gonzalez, Bailey, Seymour learn Pro Football Hall of Fame fate Saturday

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its Class of 2019 Saturday and two former Georgia Bulldogs and a Falcons legend could hear their names called.
Earlier this month, tight end Tony Gonzalez, cornerback Champ Bailey and defensive tackle Richard Seymour were named finalists for the Hall of Fame.
The other finalists for the Hall of Fame include: wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James, safety Ed Reed, safety Steve Atwater, cornerback Ty Law, safety John Lynch, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, guard Steve Hutchinson, guard Alan Faneca, center Kevin Mawae, coach Don Coryell and coach Tom Flores.
Tony Gonzalez spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the tight end played seven seasons for the Falcons after he was traded in 2009.
Champ Bailey played for the Bulldogs from 1996-1998 before he was selected by the Washington Redskins in the 1999 NFL Draft first round. The 12-time Pro Bowler spent five seasons with the Redskins before he was traded to the Denver Broncos.
Richard Seymour attended Georgia from 1997 to 2000, where he played 41 games for the Bulldogs. The New England Patriots selected Seymour with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.
During his career with the Patriots, Seymour won three Super Bowls and earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl.
If Bailey or Seymour are selected, they would join Terrell Davis, Fran Tarkenton and Charley Trippi as former Bulldogs elected to the Hall of Fame.
Information from The Atlanta Jounral-Constitution was used in this report.
