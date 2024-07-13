Gio Urshela hits 2-run homer, Tigers score 7 runs in 2 innings to stun Dodgers 11-9

DETROIT — (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning after the Detroit Tigers overcame a 9-4 deficit in the ninth to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-9 on Saturday.

Wenceel Perez bunted Ryan Vilade to third to start the 10th. The Dodgers played a five-man infield, but Urshela ruined the strategy by homering to left off Yohan Ramirez (0-4).

Shohei Ohtani hit his 200th homer and tripled, giving him 233 total bases — the eighth-highest total before the All-Star break since the game was first played in 1933.

Ricky Vanasco started the ninth for the Dodgers, but didn't retire any of the three batters he faced. It was 9-6 when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought in closer Evan Phillips.

Phillips retired the first two batters, but Carson Kelly hit an RBI single to make it 9-7 and Colt Keith tied the game with a homer to left.

Will Vest (2-3) got Freddie Freeman to hit into a bases-loaded double play to end the top of the 10th.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead when Ohtani led off the game with a triple and scored when Freeman grounded into a force at second.

Detroit got two runs in the second, with Kiké Hernández's error helping set up Keith's two-run double, but the Dodgers tied it in the third. They loaded the bases on a walk and two singles. Montero struck out Andy Pages for the second out but walked Chris Taylor to make it 2-2.

The inning could have gotten much worse for Detroit, as right fielder Vilade lost Gavin Lux's flyball in the sun, but he recovered to make a lunging catch.

Ohtani led off the fifth with a long homer to right and Lux made it 5-2 with a two-run single later in the inning.

Vilade and Andy Ibáñez led off the bottom of the inning with back-to-back homers. Vilade's was the first of his major-league career.

Cavan Biggio walked in the sixth, took third on an Austin Barnes single and scored the sixth Dodgers run when Ohtani grounded into a force at second.

Hernández made it 8-4 with a two-run homer in the seventh. Freeman's sacrifice fly scored Ohtani to make it 9-4 in the eighth.

UP NEXT

The Tigers and Dodgers finish the three-game series on Sunday afternoon, with both teams expected to get nine innings out of their bullpens.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.