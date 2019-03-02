0 Get to know the 2019 Atlanta United roster

ATLANTA - A look at Atlanta United’s roster (players signed through Feb. 28) for the 2019 MLS season:

Mikey Ambrose

Jersey number: 22

Position: Left fullback

Home: El Paso, Texas

Age: 25

Twitter: @mikeyambrose3

Appearances/starts: 9/8

Very fast and has done well in spot starts at left back. … Coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for the second half of last season. … Competing in a tough position group.

Ezequiel Barco

Jersey number: 8

Position: Midfielder

Home: Gobernador Galvez, Argentina

Age: 19

Twitter: @EzeBarco10

Appearances/starts: 26/19

The most expensive transfer in MLS history, Atlanta United paid Independiente in Argentina $15 million for his rights. … Right-footed, he prefers to cut in from the left. … Coming off a disappointing inaugural season that included a three-game suspension for a violation of team rules. … Will be interesting to see how new manager Frank de Boer uses him in the midfield.

George Bello

Jersey number: 21

Position: Fullback

Home: Douglasville

Age: 17

Twitter: @_GEORGEBELLO

Appearances/starts: 3/2

Speedy fullback who is considered the starter of the future. … Made two starts last season after injuries ravaged the position and he did very well. … Likely to miss time with team this season because of national team call-ups for World Cups.

Andrew Carleton

Jersey number: 30

Position: Midfielder

Home: Powder Springs

Age: 18

Twitter: @andrewcarleton7

Appearances/starts: 7/2

The team’s first Homegrown Player signing. … A very confident player who plays older than his 16 years. … Entering what may be a crucial year to earn minutes after logging just 161 last season.

Franco Escobar

Jersey number: 2

Position: Defender

Home: Rosario, Argentina

Age: 23

Twitter: @FrancoEscobar36

Appearances/starts: 22/20

Despite suffering several injuries, he became a key contributor for the team, particularly as a wingback during the playoffs in which he scored two goals and added an assist. … Considers himself a centerback. … Made 34 appearances in Argentina’s first division with Newell’s Old Boys.

Jon Gallagher

Jersey number: 26

Position: Striker

Home: Dundalk, Ireland

Age: 22

Twitter: @JonGallagher96

Appearances/starts: None

Selected with the 14th pick in the SuperDraft after a standout career at Notre Dame. … Had trials with Juventus and Marseille as a youth. … Good with either foot.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez

Jersey number: 5

Position: Centerback

Home: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Age: 26

Twitter: N/A

Appearances/starts: 32/32

Acquired from Estudiantes in Argentina’s first division. … Arguably the best centerback in MLS the past two seasons. … Frank de Boer described him as a monster in the middle . … Interest from Boca Juniors in acquiring him in offseason was rebuffed … Though right-footed, plays well with his left foot. … Has played for Argentina’s youth national teams. … Led the team in yellow cards last season. … Scored one goal and had two assists. … In last year of his contract.

Chris Goslin

Jersey number: 27

Position: Midfielder

Home: Locust Grove

Age: 18

Twitter: @chrisgoslin17

Appearances/starts: None

The team’s second Homegrown Player signing. … Has represented the U.S. on a variety of levels of youth national teams. … Product of Georgia United. … Has yet to make an appearance for Atlanta United in first two seasons and doesn’t seem likely to do so this season.

Julian Gressel

Jersey number: 24

Position: Midfielder

Home: Neustadt an der Aisch, Germany

Age: 25

Twitter: @juliangressel

Appearances/starts: 33/23

One of the most versatile players in the league, capable of playing anywhere in the midfield, at wingback or fullback. … Delivers a great cross from deep and wide positions. … Finished with four goals and 14 assists. … In last year of his contract.

Brad Guzan

Jersey number: 1

Position: Goalkeeper

Home: Evergreen Park, Ill

Age: 34

Twitter: @bguzan

Appearances/starts: 33/33

Posted eight shutouts with 81 saves during the regular season, with three more shutouts in the playoffs. … Good with his feet. … Went 20-6-6 during the regular season.

Jose Hernandez

Jersey number: None listed

Position: Fullback

Home: Caracas, Venezuela

Age: 21

Twitter: @JoseRafaelH13

Appearances/starts: 1/0

Left-footed fullback who is good on the ball and a decent tackler. … Represented by same agent for Josef Martinez. … Made 25 appearances in Venezuela’s first division … Part of team that made it to finals of U20 World Cup.

Alec Kann

Jersey number: 25

Position: Goalkeeper

Home: Decatur

Age: 28

Twitter: @akann90

Appearances/starts: 1/1

Solid backup who would likely compete for starting time at a few other clubs in MLS. … Started team’s first 18 games in 2017 before sustaining an injury at Columbus.

Kevin Kratz

Jersey number: 32

Position: Midfielder

Home: Eschweiler, Germany

Age: 32

Twitter: @kevinkratz8

Appearances/starts: 27/2

Grew up in the Bayer Leverkusen academy in Germany. … Scored two goals off free kicks in the same game last season. … Versatile midfielder capable of playing anywhere in the middle of the midfield.

Lagos Kunga

Jersey number: 23

Position: Striker

Home: Clarkson

Age: 20

Twitter: @Lagos

Appearances/starts: None

Likely to spend the season with Atlanta United 2.

Jeff Larentowicz

Jersey number: 18

Position: Midfielder/Centerback

Home: West Chester, Pa.

Age: 35

Twitter: N/A

Appearances/starts: 34/33

Continues to produce even as he approaches 400 regular-season appearances in MLS, needing just nine more. … As he did last season, has played centerback or defensive midfielder this season. … Now a two-time MLS Cup winner.

Gonzalo Martinez

Jersey number: 10

Position: Midfielder

Home: Guaymallen, Argentina

Age: 25

Twitter: N/A

Appearances/starts: None

The club’s big offseason acquisition. … Reigning South American Player of the Year after helping River Plate win the Copa Libertadores tournament. … Excellent left foot. … Extremely hard and accurate shooter. … Good in tight spaces. … Should reach double-digits in goals and assists.

Josef Martinez

Jersey number: 7

Position: Forward

Home: Valencia, Venezuela

Age: 25

Twitter: @JosefMartinez17

Appearances/starts: 34/34

League MVP, All-Star Game MVP and MLS Cup MVP. … Broke the single-season scoring record with 31 goals. … Set the whole season record with 34 goals. … Signed a new multi-year contract in the offseason. … Also holds the league’s career hat-trick record (6). … Can score with either foot or his head. … Quick, fast and intelligent.

Brendan Moore

Jersey number: 13

Position: Goalkeeper

Home: Roswell

Age: 26

Twitter: @Brendan_Moore

Appearances/starts: None

Likely the third goalkeeper behind Guzan and Kann. … Played in college at North Carolina. … Spent a few years in lower leagues in England.

Darlington Nagbe

Jersey number: 6

Position: Midfielder

Home: Monrovia, Liberia

Age: 28

Twitter: @darlingtonnagbe

Appearances/starts: 23/23

Influential bridge in midfield between defense and offense under previous manager Gerardo Martino. … Went through a weird preseason where he didn’t play with first team in friendlies. … An accurate passer and good at escaping pressure. … Has 27 goals and 30 assists in his career.

Patrick Okonkwo

Jersey number: None listed

Position: Striker

Home: Atlanta

Age: 20

Twitter: @_patboblacks9

Appearances/starts: None

Likely to spend the season with Atlanta United 2.

Michael Parkhurst

Jersey number: 3

Position: Centerback

Home: Cranston, R.I.

Age: 35

Twitter: @mfparkhurst

Appearances/starts: 33/32

Team captain. … Won his first MLS Cup in his fifth try in MLS. … Finished third in the Defender of the Year voting. … Named to his second consecutive All-Star team. … Re-signed in the offseason.

Dion Pereira

Jersey number: 28

Position: Midfielder

Home: Watford, England

Age: 19

Twitter: @dion_pereira10

Appearances/starts: None

Acquired on a free transfer from Watford in England, where he grew p in its youth system. … Left-footed player. … Fast. … Working to improve his defense.

Florentin Pogba

Jersey number: 4

Position: Centerback

Home: Conakry, Guinea

Age: 28

Twitter: N/A

Appearances/starts: None

Burly centerback signed after a season in Turkey. … Played most of his career in France’s first and second divisions with Saint-Etienne. … Older brother of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. … Expected to make spot starts.

Eric Remedi

Jersey number: 11

Position: Defensive midfielder

Home: Parana, Argentina

Age: 23

Twitter: @Eric_Remedi

Appearances/starts: 13/12

Next to Wayne Rooney, he proved to be the most valuable summer signing in MLS last season. … Excellent at setting himself between the ball and the opponent’s best striker. … Solid tackler who is tidy in possession once he wins he ball.

Miles Robinson

Jersey number: 12

Position: Centerback/fullback

Home: Arlington, Mass.

Age: 21

Twitter: @_milesrobinson_

Appearances/starts: 10/3

Selected No. 2 in the first round of the SuperDraft. … Performed well in most of his appearances with Atlanta United last season. … Played very well in the preseason games. … Should see more playing time and starts this season. … Tall, fast and physical centerback, just needs more experience.

Brek Shea

Jersey number: 20

Position: LWB/LM

Home: College Station, Texas

Age: 28

Twitter: @BREKSHEA

Appearances/starts: 28/15

Signed as a free agent after his contract option was declined by Vancouver, where the spent the previous two seasons. … Fast and tall with technical ability, the knock on him is a lack of consistent focus. … Slotting in as a left wingback, but can play numerous positions.

Brandon Vazquez

Jersey number: 19

Position: Forward

Home: Chula, Vista, Calif.

Age: 20

Twitter: @brvndonv

Appearances/starts: 8/0

Can at striker and as right midfielder. … Had one goal and one assist in 21 league appearances.

Hector Villalba

Jersey number: 15

Position: Midfielder

Home: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Age: 24

Twitter: @titovillalba15

Appearances/starts: 28/21

The team’s first Designated Player. … Is one of the faster players in MLS. … Scored seven goals and nine assists last season and has 20 goals and 20 assists in two seasons. … Very effective as a late-game sub when defenses are stretched and players are tired.

Gordon Wild

Jersey number: 33

Position: WB

Home: Leonberg, Germany

Age: 23

Twitter: @gorwld

Appearances/starts: None

Spent last season on loan at Charleston. … A striker in college who is working at wingback this preseason. … Left-footed. … Hard shooter. … Parents were circus performers in Europe. … Played in college at Maryland.

Romario Williams

Jersey number: 9

Position: Striker

Home: Portmore, Jamaica

Age: 24

Twitter: @iampavyrgwvii

Appearances/starts: 17/0

One goal in 211 minutes last season. May get a few starts this season with the glut of games. … A poacher’s mentality, he can also score from long range.

