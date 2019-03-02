Get to know the 2019 Atlanta United roster

ATLANTA - A look at Atlanta United’s roster (players signed through Feb. 28) for the 2019 MLS season:
Mikey Ambrose
Jersey number: 22
Position: Left fullback
Home: El Paso, Texas
Age: 25
Twitter: @mikeyambrose3
Appearances/starts: 9/8
Very fast and has done well in spot starts at left back. … Coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for the second half of last season. … Competing in a tough position group.
Ezequiel Barco
Jersey number: 8
Position: Midfielder
Home: Gobernador Galvez, Argentina
Age: 19
Twitter: @EzeBarco10
Appearances/starts: 26/19
The most expensive transfer in MLS history, Atlanta United paid Independiente in Argentina $15 million for his rights. … Right-footed, he prefers to cut in from the left. … Coming off a disappointing inaugural season that included a three-game suspension for a violation of team rules. … Will be interesting to see how new manager Frank de Boer uses him in the midfield.
George Bello
Jersey number: 21
Position: Fullback
Home: Douglasville
Age: 17
Twitter: @_GEORGEBELLO
Appearances/starts: 3/2
Speedy fullback who is considered the starter of the future. … Made two starts last season after injuries ravaged the position and he did very well. … Likely to miss time with team this season because of national team call-ups for World Cups.
Andrew Carleton
Jersey number: 30
Position: Midfielder
Home: Powder Springs
Age: 18
Twitter: @andrewcarleton7
Appearances/starts: 7/2
The team’s first Homegrown Player signing. … A very confident player who plays older than his 16 years. … Entering what may be a crucial year to earn minutes after logging just 161 last season.
Franco Escobar
Jersey number: 2
Position: Defender
Home: Rosario, Argentina
Age: 23
Twitter: @FrancoEscobar36
Appearances/starts: 22/20
Despite suffering several injuries, he became a key contributor for the team, particularly as a wingback during the playoffs in which he scored two goals and added an assist. … Considers himself a centerback. … Made 34 appearances in Argentina’s first division with Newell’s Old Boys.
Jon Gallagher
Jersey number: 26
Position: Striker
Home: Dundalk, Ireland
Age: 22
Twitter: @JonGallagher96
Appearances/starts: None
Selected with the 14th pick in the SuperDraft after a standout career at Notre Dame. … Had trials with Juventus and Marseille as a youth. … Good with either foot.
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
Jersey number: 5
Position: Centerback
Home: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Age: 26
Twitter: N/A
Appearances/starts: 32/32
Acquired from Estudiantes in Argentina’s first division. … Arguably the best centerback in MLS the past two seasons. … Frank de Boer described him as a monster in the middle . … Interest from Boca Juniors in acquiring him in offseason was rebuffed … Though right-footed, plays well with his left foot. … Has played for Argentina’s youth national teams. … Led the team in yellow cards last season. … Scored one goal and had two assists. … In last year of his contract.
Chris Goslin
Jersey number: 27
Position: Midfielder
Home: Locust Grove
Age: 18
Twitter: @chrisgoslin17
Appearances/starts: None
The team’s second Homegrown Player signing. … Has represented the U.S. on a variety of levels of youth national teams. … Product of Georgia United. … Has yet to make an appearance for Atlanta United in first two seasons and doesn’t seem likely to do so this season.
Julian Gressel
Jersey number: 24
Position: Midfielder
Home: Neustadt an der Aisch, Germany
Age: 25
Twitter: @juliangressel
Appearances/starts: 33/23
One of the most versatile players in the league, capable of playing anywhere in the midfield, at wingback or fullback. … Delivers a great cross from deep and wide positions. … Finished with four goals and 14 assists. … In last year of his contract.
Brad Guzan
Jersey number: 1
Position: Goalkeeper
Home: Evergreen Park, Ill
Age: 34
Twitter: @bguzan
Appearances/starts: 33/33
Posted eight shutouts with 81 saves during the regular season, with three more shutouts in the playoffs. … Good with his feet. … Went 20-6-6 during the regular season.
Jose Hernandez
Jersey number: None listed
Position: Fullback
Home: Caracas, Venezuela
Age: 21
Twitter: @JoseRafaelH13
Appearances/starts: 1/0
Left-footed fullback who is good on the ball and a decent tackler. … Represented by same agent for Josef Martinez. … Made 25 appearances in Venezuela’s first division … Part of team that made it to finals of U20 World Cup.
Alec Kann
Jersey number: 25
Position: Goalkeeper
Home: Decatur
Age: 28
Twitter: @akann90
Appearances/starts: 1/1
Solid backup who would likely compete for starting time at a few other clubs in MLS. … Started team’s first 18 games in 2017 before sustaining an injury at Columbus.
Kevin Kratz
Jersey number: 32
Position: Midfielder
Home: Eschweiler, Germany
Age: 32
Twitter: @kevinkratz8
Appearances/starts: 27/2
Grew up in the Bayer Leverkusen academy in Germany. … Scored two goals off free kicks in the same game last season. … Versatile midfielder capable of playing anywhere in the middle of the midfield.
Lagos Kunga
Jersey number: 23
Position: Striker
Home: Clarkson
Age: 20
Twitter: @Lagos
Appearances/starts: None
Likely to spend the season with Atlanta United 2.
Jeff Larentowicz
Jersey number: 18
Position: Midfielder/Centerback
Home: West Chester, Pa.
Age: 35
Twitter: N/A
Appearances/starts: 34/33
Continues to produce even as he approaches 400 regular-season appearances in MLS, needing just nine more. … As he did last season, has played centerback or defensive midfielder this season. … Now a two-time MLS Cup winner.
Gonzalo Martinez
Jersey number: 10
Position: Midfielder
Home: Guaymallen, Argentina
Age: 25
Twitter: N/A
Appearances/starts: None
The club’s big offseason acquisition. … Reigning South American Player of the Year after helping River Plate win the Copa Libertadores tournament. … Excellent left foot. … Extremely hard and accurate shooter. … Good in tight spaces. … Should reach double-digits in goals and assists.
Josef Martinez
Jersey number: 7
Position: Forward
Home: Valencia, Venezuela
Age: 25
Twitter: @JosefMartinez17
Appearances/starts: 34/34
League MVP, All-Star Game MVP and MLS Cup MVP. … Broke the single-season scoring record with 31 goals. … Set the whole season record with 34 goals. … Signed a new multi-year contract in the offseason. … Also holds the league’s career hat-trick record (6). … Can score with either foot or his head. … Quick, fast and intelligent.
Brendan Moore
Jersey number: 13
Position: Goalkeeper
Home: Roswell
Age: 26
Twitter: @Brendan_Moore
Appearances/starts: None
Likely the third goalkeeper behind Guzan and Kann. … Played in college at North Carolina. … Spent a few years in lower leagues in England.
Darlington Nagbe
Jersey number: 6
Position: Midfielder
Home: Monrovia, Liberia
Age: 28
Twitter: @darlingtonnagbe
Appearances/starts: 23/23
Influential bridge in midfield between defense and offense under previous manager Gerardo Martino. … Went through a weird preseason where he didn’t play with first team in friendlies. … An accurate passer and good at escaping pressure. … Has 27 goals and 30 assists in his career.
Patrick Okonkwo
Jersey number: None listed
Position: Striker
Home: Atlanta
Age: 20
Twitter: @_patboblacks9
Appearances/starts: None
Likely to spend the season with Atlanta United 2.
Michael Parkhurst
Jersey number: 3
Position: Centerback
Home: Cranston, R.I.
Age: 35
Twitter: @mfparkhurst
Appearances/starts: 33/32
Team captain. … Won his first MLS Cup in his fifth try in MLS. … Finished third in the Defender of the Year voting. … Named to his second consecutive All-Star team. … Re-signed in the offseason.
Dion Pereira
Jersey number: 28
Position: Midfielder
Home: Watford, England
Age: 19
Twitter: @dion_pereira10
Appearances/starts: None
Acquired on a free transfer from Watford in England, where he grew p in its youth system. … Left-footed player. … Fast. … Working to improve his defense.
Florentin Pogba
Jersey number: 4
Position: Centerback
Home: Conakry, Guinea
Age: 28
Twitter: N/A
Appearances/starts: None
Burly centerback signed after a season in Turkey. … Played most of his career in France’s first and second divisions with Saint-Etienne. … Older brother of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. … Expected to make spot starts.
Eric Remedi
Jersey number: 11
Position: Defensive midfielder
Home: Parana, Argentina
Age: 23
Twitter: @Eric_Remedi
Appearances/starts: 13/12
Next to Wayne Rooney, he proved to be the most valuable summer signing in MLS last season. … Excellent at setting himself between the ball and the opponent’s best striker. … Solid tackler who is tidy in possession once he wins he ball.
Miles Robinson
Jersey number: 12
Position: Centerback/fullback
Home: Arlington, Mass.
Age: 21
Twitter: @_milesrobinson_
Appearances/starts: 10/3
Selected No. 2 in the first round of the SuperDraft. … Performed well in most of his appearances with Atlanta United last season. … Played very well in the preseason games. … Should see more playing time and starts this season. … Tall, fast and physical centerback, just needs more experience.
Brek Shea
Jersey number: 20
Position: LWB/LM
Home: College Station, Texas
Age: 28
Twitter: @BREKSHEA
Appearances/starts: 28/15
Signed as a free agent after his contract option was declined by Vancouver, where the spent the previous two seasons. … Fast and tall with technical ability, the knock on him is a lack of consistent focus. … Slotting in as a left wingback, but can play numerous positions.
Brandon Vazquez
Jersey number: 19
Position: Forward
Home: Chula, Vista, Calif.
Age: 20
Twitter: @brvndonv
Appearances/starts: 8/0
Can at striker and as right midfielder. … Had one goal and one assist in 21 league appearances.
Hector Villalba
Jersey number: 15
Position: Midfielder
Home: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Age: 24
Twitter: @titovillalba15
Appearances/starts: 28/21
The team’s first Designated Player. … Is one of the faster players in MLS. … Scored seven goals and nine assists last season and has 20 goals and 20 assists in two seasons. … Very effective as a late-game sub when defenses are stretched and players are tired.
Gordon Wild
Jersey number: 33
Position: WB
Home: Leonberg, Germany
Age: 23
Twitter: @gorwld
Appearances/starts: None
Spent last season on loan at Charleston. … A striker in college who is working at wingback this preseason. … Left-footed. … Hard shooter. … Parents were circus performers in Europe. … Played in college at Maryland.
Romario Williams
Jersey number: 9
Position: Striker
Home: Portmore, Jamaica
Age: 24
Twitter: @iampavyrgwvii
Appearances/starts: 17/0
One goal in 211 minutes last season. May get a few starts this season with the glut of games. … A poacher’s mentality, he can also score from long range.
