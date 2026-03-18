Gerrit Cole pitches scoreless inning in first spring training appearance since Tommy John surgery

TAMPA, Fla. — Gerrit Cole returned to a mound to pitch in a game after a 377-day absence and threw a scoreless first inning Wednesday for the New York Yankees in an exhibition game against the Boston Red Sox.

Cole threw 10 pitches, seven for strikes, including six four-seam fastballs that averaged 97.1 mph, ranging from 98.7 mph 96.1 mph. He threw two sliders and a pair of knuckle-curves.

Cole wasn't happy with his command.

“It was not great today. Not objectively,” he said on the YES Network broadcast. “It has been really good recently but probably today was the worst it's been. So it was serviceable for the most part, but I would say it was another level of intensity out there. The velocity creeped up."

His first pitch, a 96.6 mph fastball to Braiden Ward, was bunted to the right side for a single as Cole slid toward the base trying to field it. Ward stole second, held as Kristian Campbell flied out and was caught stealing third by catcher Austin Wells.

Jason Delay lined a 1-2 fastball into left for a single, and Nathan Hickey grounded out on a first-pitch knuckle-curve.

“Obviously good life on the heater, the sinker,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the telecast. “Overall, good for him to get out there and get that next wave of competitive environment.”

Pitching with a slight beard — the Yankees relaxed their facial hair policy last year — Cole showed his altered windup, in which he puts his hands over his head.

“I think right now he likes it,” Boone said. “Doesn’t mean he won’t go back to his other way at some point, but I think it's just kind of a rhythm and timing thing for him.”

A 35-year-old right-hander, Cole had Tommy John surgery on March 11 last year with Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

His last official outing was in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series that Oct. 30. The six-time All-Star pitched in two spring training games in 2025, the last on March 6.

Cole threw his first bullpen of spring training on Feb. 13 and faced hitters for the first time seven days later.

Boone projects Cole to make his season debut in late May or early June.

Cole's 2024 season debut was delayed until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. He went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts for New York and was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

Cole is signed to a $324 million, nine-year contract through 2028. He has a 153-80 career record and 3.18 ERA over 317 starts with Pittsburgh (2013-17), Houston (2018-19) and the Yankees (starting in 2020).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.