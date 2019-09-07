0 Georgia Tech wins first game in Geoff Collins era

ATLANTA - In a game in which both teams did enough to lose, Georgia Tech did a little less, enabling the Yellow Jackets to emerge with a 14-10 win over South Florida in their home opener Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Tech turned the ball over twice, was inconsistent moving the ball otherwise and gave a strong defensive performance but had lapses that allowed for Bulls plays of 48 and 54 yards. But the Jackets took advantage of two Bulls turnovers and nine penalties to even their record at 1-1 in Geoff Collins' first game at Grant Field as head coach. South Florida, which lost 49-0 at home to Wisconsin, is 0-2 and has lost eight games in a row dating back to last season.

Tech took a 14-3 lead with less than a minute to play in the first half on a seven-yard run by quarterback Tobias Oliver, who again shared snaps with Lucas Johnson (who was Saturday's starter after playing one series in the season-opening loss to Clemson) and James Graham. Oliver also returned the opening kickoff and lined up at slot receiver as Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude sought to find ways to get the talented player on the field.

But the Jackets turned the ball over on consecutive possessions in the second half, the first of which (a Johnson interception) gave South Florida the ball on the Tech 25-yard line and led to a 20-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 14-10. Tech lost the ball again on a fumble by freshman tight end Dylan Deveney on his first career reception, returning the ball to the Bulls at their 34-yard line.

On the next play, quarterback Jordan McCloud found tight end Mitch Wilcox, who exploited a breakdown to nearly score, tackled at the goal line by safety Tariq Carpenter, which proved a huge play. South Florida made the last critical mistake of the game when running back Jordan Cronkrite tried to extend the ball over the goal line on a third-and-goal play from inside the 1-yard line but lost control, enabling defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza to grab the ball out of midair.

South Florida had one more possession, starting at its 6-yard line after being pinned down by punter Pressley Harvin, who had another standout day. The Bulls could only reach the 23 before punting, giving the ball to Tech with 3:23 to play. With Oliver at quarterback, the Jackets were able to run out the clock.

Tech running back Jordan Mason led the Jackets with 99 rushing yards on 20 attempts and a touchdown. Tech had to manage on offense after losing left guard Mikey Minihan and center Kenny Cooper to injury, necessitating the Jackets to shuffle their lineup.

The Jackets won despite gaining 257 yards of total offense and converting five of 14 third downs. South Florida gained 262 yards and was 4-for-15 on third down.

This story was written by Ken Sugiura with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

