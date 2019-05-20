Georgia Tech will face Duke, Notre Dame first in ACC baseball tournament

DURHAM, N.C. - Georgia Tech will play its first game in the ACC baseball tournament at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Notre Dame in Durham, N.C.
The Yellow Jackets earned the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season 19-11 in league play — first in the Coastal Division. They are in a three-team pool with the No. 7 seed Blue Devils and No. 11 seed Irish. Tech will play Duke at 11 a.m. Friday.
Tech won the regular-season series against both teams, twice taking two of three games. Duke will play Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The winner of the pool will advance to the tournament semifinals Saturday, with the championship game on Sunday. All games will be played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Tech, ranked as high as sixth nationally, will be playing for its 10th ACC tournament championship0
This report was written by Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
