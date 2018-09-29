0 Georgia Tech pummels Bowling Green to end losing streak

ATLANTA - In need of an opponent to throw around, Georgia Tech welcomed Bowling Green to Bobby Dodd Stadium Saturday. In the throes of a three-game losing streak and offering only mistake-ridden play, the Yellow Jackets found their footing on offense in a 63-17 win over the Falcons. Tech scored its most points in a game since a 65-10 win over Tulane in 2015.

Tech (2-3) drove for touchdowns on its first seven drives of the game, calling for punter Pressley Harvin only until the fourth quarter. The 4-for-4 first half was the first time that Tech had scored a touchdown on each possession of a half in coach Paul Johnson’s 11-season tenure.

The convincing win was a relief for the Jackets, who were awash in fumbles, penalties and missed assignments in losing consecutive games to South Florida, Pittsburgh and No. 3 Clemson. The losing streak caused Johnson to declare that coaches would focus on fundamentals to correct the Jackets’ flawed play and drew the frustration and ire of Tech fans. In response, athletic director Todd Stansbury was led to send an e-mail to donors and season-ticket holders asking for their support and describing criticism on social media as counterproductive.

To restore confidence against, admittedly, a team rated by one metric as the 10th worst in FBS, was presumably well worth the $900,000 guarantee paid to Bowling Green (1-4).

Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall was steady in directing the Jackets’ offense, getting the ball pitched cleanly on option plays and appearing to be consistent in his reads on the option. Marshall was also efficient in limited passing opportunities, 5-for-6 for 160 yards.

Marshall had come into the game with a 43.9 completion rate with two touchdowns and four interceptions in 57 pass attempts.

Defensively, Tech gave up 10 points on the first three possessions on drives measuring a total of 138 yards as the Falcons’ Air Raid offenses produced a string of completions and first downs on quick-hitting routes. Bowling Green finished with 393 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per game, compared with their season rate of 4.3 yards per play.

The Jackets produced three turnovers. The first was a sack and forced fumble by Jack linebacker Victor Alexander of quarterback Jarret Doege in the third quarter that defensive end Antwan Owens advanced 21 yards. The second was an interception in the end zone by inside linebacker David Curry that stopped a fourth-quarter drive. The last was the most impressive, a deflection of Doege’s pass by defensive end Desmond Branch in the fourth quarter that end Anree Saint-Amour tracked, caught and returned for three yards into the end zone for his first career interception and score.

The Jackets, who had fumbled an FBS-worst 14 times in their first four games, put one ball on the ground, on a center-quarterback exchange. Tech was called for three penalties, below its average of five per game.

In the second quarter, A-back Clinton Lynch made history, becoming the first player in school history to record 1,000 yards in rushing and receiving. Lynch caught a 41-yard pass from Marshall on a play-action play, absorbing contact as he brought in the ball.

Tech will return to conference play next Friday at Louisville.

This article was written by Ken Sugiura with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.