  • Georgia Tech investigation dismisses claim basketball coach sexually assaulted woman

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - An investigation commissioned by Georgia Tech has found “no credible evidence” to support allegations that its head men’s basketball coach sexually assaulted a fan.

    A lawyer hired by Tech issued a lengthy report that the school says exonerated coach Josh Pastner. The coach had been accused by the girlfriend of a former friend of groping and inappropriately touching her numerous times between 2016 and 2017.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Tech said that Athletic Director Todd Stansbury would be meeting with Pastner to discuss access to the basketball program by outsiders.

    Check back for updates and additional details.

    This story was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia Tech investigation dismisses claim basketball coach sexually…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Klay Thompson plays through pain in Game 2 win for Warriors

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cavs' J.R. Smith struggles in Game 2 after Game 1 blunder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Martinez ties MLS mark in leading Atlanta United to win