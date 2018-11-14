  • Georgia stays put at No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite the dominating win over rival Auburn, Georgia didn't see any movement in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

    The Bulldogs are ranked at No. 5, behind the top four teams Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan. 

    Georgia will face Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

    COMPLETE TOP 25:

    1. Alabama
    2. Clemson
    3. Notre Dame
    4. Michigan
    5. Georgia
    6. Oklahoma
    7. LSU 
    8. Washington State
    9. West Virginia
    10. Ohio State
    11. UCF
    12. Syracuse
    13. Florida
    14. Penn State
    15. Texas
    16. Iowa State
    17. Kentucky
    18. Washington
    19. Utah
    20. Boston College
    21. Miss. State
    22. Northwestern
    23. Utah State
    24. Cincinnati
    25. Boise State

