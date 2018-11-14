Georgia stays put at No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings

Despite the dominating win over rival Auburn, Georgia didn't see any movement in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Bulldogs are ranked at No. 5, behind the top four teams Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan.
Georgia will face Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
COMPLETE TOP 25:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Washington State
- West Virginia
- Ohio State
- UCF
- Syracuse
- Florida
- Penn State
- Texas
- Iowa State
- Kentucky
- Washington
- Utah
- Boston College
- Miss. State
- Northwestern
- Utah State
- Cincinnati
- Boise State
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
