ATHENS, Ga. - Despite the dominating win over UMass, Georgia didn't see any movement in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Bulldogs are ranked at No. 5 behind the top four teams: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan.
Georgia will face No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
COMPLETE TOP 25:
- Alabama (11-0)
- Clemson (11-0)
- Notre Dame (11-0)
- Michigan (10-1)
- Georgia (10-1)
- Oklahoma (10-1)
- LSU (9-2)
- Washington State (10-1)
- UCF (10-0)
- Ohio State (10-1)
- Florida (8-3)
- Penn State (8-3)
- West Virginia (8-2)
- Texas (8-3)
- Kentucky (8-3)
- Washington (8-3)
- Utah (8-3)
- Mississippi State (7-4)
- Northwestern (7-4)
- Syracuse (8-3)
- Utah State (10-1)
- Texas A&M (7-4)
- Boise State (9-2)
- Pittsburgh (7-4)
- Iowa State (6-4)
