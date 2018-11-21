  • Georgia stays at No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings

    ATHENS, Ga. - Despite the dominating win over UMass, Georgia didn't see any movement in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

    The Bulldogs are ranked at No. 5 behind the top four teams: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan.

    Georgia will face No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

    COMPLETE TOP 25:

    1. Alabama (11-0)
    2. Clemson (11-0)
    3. Notre Dame (11-0)
    4. Michigan (10-1)
    5. Georgia (10-1)
    6. Oklahoma (10-1)
    7. LSU (9-2)
    8. Washington State (10-1)
    9. UCF (10-0)
    10. Ohio State (10-1)
    11. Florida (8-3)
    12. Penn State (8-3)
    13. West Virginia (8-2)
    14. Texas (8-3)
    15. Kentucky (8-3)
    16. Washington (8-3)
    17. Utah (8-3)
    18. Mississippi State (7-4)
    19. Northwestern (7-4)
    20. Syracuse (8-3)
    21. Utah State (10-1)
    22. Texas A&amp;M (7-4)
    23. Boise State (9-2)
    24. Pittsburgh (7-4)
    25. Iowa State (6-4)

