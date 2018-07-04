Georgia sophomore QB Jake Fromm suffers injury to his non-throwing hand

Georgia sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm recently suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand.
Now take a breath, DawgNation. Then relax.
A source confirmed with DawgNation that the event took place during a boating incident. The exact details of the event could not be specifically confirmed other than a tow rope got away while dragging another rider and Fromm put his hand up to shield himself from the rope.
Fromm’s injury was described to DawgNation as a fracture in his non-throwing hand, but it’s being treated like it’s a bone bruise. It will not require a hard cast. Fromm is expected to proceed business as usual for the Bulldogs and will still be doing all his voluntary 7-on-7 work with his teammates.
There are two three key details to note here.
- The injury was to his non-throwing hand.
- He is expected to only need a few weeks to heal.
- Fromm should be ready to go for the start of fall camp.
The injury definitely brings to mind Georgia’s simultaneous wealth and lack of depth at the quarterback spot.
Fromm led the Bulldogs to an SEC title and a 13-2 record in his true freshman season. The Bulldogs also signed 5-Star freshman Justin Fields in the class of 2018.
Fields rated as the nation’s No.1 dual-threat QB and as the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite ratings. He is expected to see time early and often in his true freshman season as well.
This article was written by Jeff Sentell with DawgNation.
This article was written by Jeff Sentell with DawgNation.
