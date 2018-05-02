0 Georgia ranks No. 4 in ESPN's post-spring Top 25 teams

ATLANTA - It seems like an eternity of time has passed since Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the biggest touchdown of his short college football career to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If you ask Georgia fans, they aren’t complaining, as the Bulldogs were seconds away from winning a championship. But now, four months have passed. Where has the time gone?

TRENDING STORIES:

Spring football is over, and things are beginning to heat up. The first games of Week 1 for college football will be here before you know it. In four months, the Bulldogs will return to Sanford Stadium to play their first game of the season against Austin Peay, with hopes of building on success from last season.

Until then, here is something Bulldog fans can enjoy and motivate them through the summer months until college football returns. Georgia is ranked No. 4 in the 2018 Way-Too Early Top 25, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Some of the biggest concerns for the Bulldogs will be who will serve as the newest group of needed playmakers to help Jake Fromm in the offense and re-orchestrating the Bulldogs defensive line.

The big playmakers from a year ago – Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, Roquan Smith, Isaiah Wynn and Lorenzo Carter – were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft and will now be playing on Sundays.

As for head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs, it is time for the young players to step up.

Although they're dealing with injuries suffered during spring practice, DeAndre Swift and Zamir White will look to carry a big portion of the ground game this season.

In regard to receivers, Fromm will look to Jayson Stanley, Jeremiah Holloman, Tyler Simmons and Trey Blount as some of his targets in the 2018 campaign.

Replacing Smith at linebacker and some of the key players on defense will be difficult. According to Schlabach, key names to remember will be D’Andre Walker, Walter Grant and Monty Rice.

Additionally, one of the biggest storylines that one should watch closely is that of the quarterback competition between Fromm and freshman Justin Fields.

Five other SEC teams – Alabama (1), Mississippi State (16), Auburn (19), Texas A&M (23) and South Carolina (25) -- rounded out the top 25 rankings.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.