0 Georgia QB Mathis recovering after emergency brain cyst surgery

ATHENS - Georgia freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis’ condition has been upgraded, and he will be moved from ICU to a regular room on Saturday, according to his family.

Doctors expect Mathis to be released from the hospital within a week with no further complications after having a cyst removed from the outside of his brain in an emergency surgical procedure on Thursday.

Terence Mathis said his son, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound early enrollee at Georgia, underwent a minor follow up on Friday.

“All the stars lined up for us in the sense that D’Wan was at the right place at the right time with the best specialists in the world,” Terence Mathis said.

“To have men like coach (Kirby) Smart and coach (James) Coley at his side through all of this along with the medical staff at UGA, was paramount.”

Terence Mathis said he couldn’t have asked for any better treatment for his son and family throughout this trying time.

“For the University of Georgia to get my family down there at D’Wan’s said expeditiously was tremendous, words can’t express my gratitude,” Terence Mathis said.

D’Wan’s mother, aunt and stepmother were at the UGA quarterback’s side Thursday afternoon, shortly after he was admitted to the hospital.

Georgia teammates have sent D’Wan flowers and cards, helping to keep his spirits up.

“His teammates have all been very supportive,” Terence Mathis said. “The outpouring of love and support from DawgNation and fans from all over the country has been amazing.

“We obviously are so fortunate for the exceptional medical team at Piedmont Hospital. We are blessed and appreciate all of the prayers.”

D’Wan Mathis returned to Athens on May 13 after spending two weeks back in his hometown of Romulus, Michigan, at the conclusion of the spring semester.

The severe climate change— roughly 40 degrees difference — escalated his sinus pressure, leading to severe pain and headaches.

D’Wan Mathis sought out the UGA medical staff, which in turn brought him to the emergency room where an MRI revealed the cyst.

The Mathis family is optimistic their son’s football career can continue soon.

