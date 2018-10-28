Georgia moves up in polls after Florida win; first playoff rankings out Tuesday

ATLANTA - After they knocked off their rivals Florida in Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs moved up a spot to No. 6 in the AP Top 25. The Gators slipped four spots to No. 13.
The Dawgs' new AP ranking comes two days before the College Football Playoff committee reveals its first rankings of the season. The USA Today Coaches Poll has Georgia tied for fifth with Michigan.
If the playoff committee rankings reflect either poll, Georgia would barely be on the outside looking in. But a win next week could change that.
Georgia will face No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday with the winner taking the SEC East and advancing to the SEC Championship in Atlanta.
COMPLETE TOP 25:
- Alabama (8-0)
- Clemson (8-0)
- Notre Dame (8-0)
- LSU (7-1)
- Michigan (7-1)
- Georgia (7-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)
- Ohio State (7-1)
- UCF (7-0)
- Washington State (7-1)
- Kentucky (7-1)
- West Virginia (6-1)
- Florida (6-2)
- Penn State (6-2)
- Texas (6-2)
- Utah (6-2)
- Houston (7-1)
- Utah State (7-1)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Fresno State (7-1)
- Mississippi State (5-3)
- Syracuse (6-2)
- Virginia (6-2)
- Boston College (6-2)
- Texas A&M (5-3)
