  • Georgia moves up to No. 7 ahead of rivalry with Florida

    By: Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia remained No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown with rival Florida. The Bulldogs were idle this weekend and will return to play after a loss to LSU dropped them from No. 2. Georgia remained No. 6 in the Coaches poll.

    The Georgia-Florida matchup with be a top-10 battle as the Gators, also idle, moved up to No. 9.

    Georgia was able to move up after Ohio State was stunned by Purdue and dropped from No. 2 to No. 11.

    Georgia and Florida kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on CBS on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. 

    Top 25 Poll

    1. Alabama (8-0), 1,525 points

    2. Clemson (7-0), 1,454

    3. Notre Dame (7-0), 1,400

    4. LSU (7-1), 1,327

    5. Michigan (7-1), 1,250

    6. Texas (6-1), 1,186

    7. Georgia (6-1), 1,136

    8. Oklahoma (6-1), 1,065

    9. Florida (6-1), 998

    10. UCF (7-0), 996

    11. Ohio State (7-1), 985

    12. Kentucky (6-1), 754

    13. West Virginia (5-1), 747

    14. Washington St. (6-1), 692

    15. Washington (6-2), 677

    16. Texas A&M (5-2), 622

    17. Penn State (5-2), 528

    18. Iowa (6-1), 498

    19. Oregon (5-2), 450

    20. Wisconsin (5-2), 357

    21. South Florida (7-0), 291

    22. North Carolina St. (5-1), 186

    23. Utah (5-2), 180

    24. Stanford (5-2), 144

    25. Appalachian St. (5-1), 79

    Others receiving votes:Texas Tech 54, Utah St. 50, San Diego St. 48, Fresno St. 35, Miami 34, Virginia 25, Houston 19, Purdue 17, Michigan St. 8, Cincinnati 7, Auburn 5, Mississippi St. 2, Boston College 2, UAB 1

    This article was written by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories