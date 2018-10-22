Georgia moves up to No. 7 ahead of rivalry with Florida

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia remained No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown with rival Florida. The Bulldogs were idle this weekend and will return to play after a loss to LSU dropped them from No. 2. Georgia remained No. 6 in the Coaches poll.
The Georgia-Florida matchup with be a top-10 battle as the Gators, also idle, moved up to No. 9.
Georgia was able to move up after Ohio State was stunned by Purdue and dropped from No. 2 to No. 11.
Georgia and Florida kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on CBS on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
Top 25 Poll
1. Alabama (8-0), 1,525 points
2. Clemson (7-0), 1,454
3. Notre Dame (7-0), 1,400
4. LSU (7-1), 1,327
5. Michigan (7-1), 1,250
6. Texas (6-1), 1,186
7. Georgia (6-1), 1,136
8. Oklahoma (6-1), 1,065
9. Florida (6-1), 998
10. UCF (7-0), 996
11. Ohio State (7-1), 985
12. Kentucky (6-1), 754
13. West Virginia (5-1), 747
14. Washington St. (6-1), 692
15. Washington (6-2), 677
16. Texas A&M (5-2), 622
17. Penn State (5-2), 528
18. Iowa (6-1), 498
19. Oregon (5-2), 450
20. Wisconsin (5-2), 357
21. South Florida (7-0), 291
22. North Carolina St. (5-1), 186
23. Utah (5-2), 180
24. Stanford (5-2), 144
25. Appalachian St. (5-1), 79
Others receiving votes:Texas Tech 54, Utah St. 50, San Diego St. 48, Fresno St. 35, Miami 34, Virginia 25, Houston 19, Purdue 17, Michigan St. 8, Cincinnati 7, Auburn 5, Mississippi St. 2, Boston College 2, UAB 1
This article was written by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
