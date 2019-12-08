Georgia misses playoff; LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma ranked in top 4

ATLANTA - As expected with a loss in the SEC Championship, the University of Georgia will not compete in the College Football Playoff.
The selection committee unveiled its final playoff field Sunday afternoon and the Dawgs did not make the top four.
LSU, who defeated Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship, earned the top seed in the playoff and will take on No. 4 Oklahoma. They will face off in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl on Saturday Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.
[RELATED: Georgia unable to stop Burrow, falls to LSU in SEC Championship, 37-10]
Ohio State, who defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship, earned the No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 Clemson. Both teams will travel to Glendale, Ariz. for the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.
The Fiesta Bowl matchup will include two metro Atlanta quarterbacks: Justin Fields, who transferred from Georgia to Ohio State, and Trevor Lawrence, who led Clemson to a national championship.
LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are all undefeated, while Oklahoma is 12-1. All four won their conference championships.
The committee will not reveal its final top 25 rankings until 3 p.m. ET, which means Georgia will have to wait a little longer for its bowl selection.
The Dawgs will most likely return to New Orleans and play Big 12 runner-up Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
[RELATED: Fans' hopes dashed in UGA's loss to LSU in SEC Championship game]
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}