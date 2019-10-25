Georgia-Florida game to stay in Jacksonville through at least 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 'World's Largest Cocktail Party' will stay in Jacksonville for several more years.
The mayor of Jacksonville announced that the annual University of Georgia vs. University of Florida rivalry game will stay in the city through at least 2023.
Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that an agreement has been reached that the game has been extended through 2023, with an option to extend to 2025.
The Georgia-Florida rivalry has been alive for more than 100 years.
The game this year will be played on Nov. 2.
My team and I have reached an agreement. The Florida-Georgia game has been extended through 2023 with an option to extend to 2025. See details here. @UF @GatorsFB @FloridaGators @FLvsGA @UGAAthletic pic.twitter.com/hacVXgbm5T— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) October 25, 2019
