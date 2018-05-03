  • Georgia expected to announce Kirby Smart raise today

    By: The AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Georgia announced Wednesday that the executive committee of the athletic board will meet on Thursday “to discuss and deliberate upon the employment terms and compensation of a public employee.”

    It is largely assumed the “public employee” is Georgia’s head football coach Kirby Smart. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Georgia has already approved raises for coaches on Smart’s staff.

    After an 8-5 record in his first season, Smart led the Bulldogs to a Rose Bowl win and an appearance in the College Football Playoffs championship game. 

    Smart, who played at Georgia, is entering the third year of a six-year contract that pays him a base salary of $3.75 million.

    He made an extra $1.35 million in bonuses last season — $400,000 for winning the SEC, $600,000 for reaching the national title game, $200,000 for a top-5 finish, $50,000 for his SEC Coach of the Year honor and $100,000 for winning the Maxwell Coach of the Year award.

    FootballScoop predicts Smart’s raise could boost his annual salary above $5 million.

    Alabama’s Nick Saban is the SEC’s highest-paid coach, earning more than $11 million and a national championship. Texas A&M made Jimbo Fisher the conference’s second-highest paid coach at $7.5 million.

    This story was written by the The AJC Sports. 

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia expected to announce Kirby Smart raise today

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia ranks No. 4 in ESPN's post-spring Top 25 teams

  • Headline Goes Here

    Roquan Smith ‘pumped' to begin his NFL career with Chicago Bears

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nick Chubb on NFL Draft: ‘I am where I need to be'

  • Headline Goes Here

    2018 NFL Draft: NFL's final mock draft predicts 3 Bulldogs taken in first round