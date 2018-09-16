Georgia bumps Clemson out of No. 2 spot in AP Poll

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia jumped over Clemson for the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released on Sunday.
The move comes after Georgia won a 49-7 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs are No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.
[MORE: Georgia routs Middle Tennessee for its third win of season]
WATCH Bulldogs Game Day every Saturday at 10 a.m. on Channel 2 to catch all the latest and greatest news for UGA football.
Alabama remains at No. 1 overall. The top five following Alabama, Georgia and Clemson are Ohio State and Oklahoma.
The SEC has four teams in the top 10 with LSU at No. 6 and Auburn at No. 9.
Georgia plays at Missouri at noon on Saturday.
AP Poll Week 4
- Alabama (3-0)
- Georgia (3-0)
- Clemson (3-0)
- Ohio State (3-0)
- Oklahoma (3-0)
- LSU (3-0)
- Stanford (3-0)
- Notre Dame (3-0)
- Auburn (2-1)
- Washington (2-1)
- Penn State (3-0)
- West Virginia (3-0)
- Virginia Tech (2-0)
- Mississippi State (3-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- UCF (2-0)
- TCU (2-1)
- Wisconsin (2-1)
- Michigan (2-1)
- Oregon (3-0)
- Miami, Fla. (2-1)
- Texas A&M (2-1)
- Boston College (3-0)
- Michigan State (1-1)
- BYU (2-1)
Others receiving votes:Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.
This article was written by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}