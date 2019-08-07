  • Georgia will open 2020 SEC schedule against Alabama

    By: Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATHENS - The SEC released the 2020 schedules for its 14 members Wednesday afternoon, and the big game on the Georgia Bulldogs' schedule is a game at Alabama on Sept. 19.

    Also, next season features the move of the Auburn game from its traditional November date. The Bulldogs will play host to the Tigers on Oct. 10. The teams haven't played a game before November since Oct. 24, 1936 — and most years since they have played in mid-November.

    The Bulldogs will open next season in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Labor Day night against Virginia. The Bulldogs then play their home opener against East Tennessee State on Sept. 12, before heading to Tuscaloosa the following weekend.

    Georgia's other non-conference games are home games against Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 26) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 28).

    Georgia's bye week comes the week before the Bulldogs travel to Jacksonville for their annual rivalry game against Florida.

    Georgia's 2020 football schedule 

    Home games in bold 
    Sept. 7 (Monday) vs. Virginia (in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
    Sept. 12 vs. East Tennessee State 
    Sept. 19 at Alabama
    Sept. 26 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 
    Oct. 3  vs. Vanderbilt 
    Oct. 10 vs. Auburn 
    Oct. 17  at Missouri
    Oct. 24 OPEN DATE 
    Oct. 31 vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
    Nov. 7 at South Carolina
    Nov. 14 vs. Tennessee 
    Nov. 21 at Kentucky
    Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Tech

