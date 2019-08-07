Georgia will open 2020 SEC schedule against Alabama

ATHENS - The SEC released the 2020 schedules for its 14 members Wednesday afternoon, and the big game on the Georgia Bulldogs' schedule is a game at Alabama on Sept. 19.
Also, next season features the move of the Auburn game from its traditional November date. The Bulldogs will play host to the Tigers on Oct. 10. The teams haven't played a game before November since Oct. 24, 1936 — and most years since they have played in mid-November.
The Bulldogs will open next season in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Labor Day night against Virginia. The Bulldogs then play their home opener against East Tennessee State on Sept. 12, before heading to Tuscaloosa the following weekend.
Georgia's other non-conference games are home games against Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 26) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 28).
Georgia's bye week comes the week before the Bulldogs travel to Jacksonville for their annual rivalry game against Florida.
Georgia's 2020 football schedule
Home games in bold
Sept. 7 (Monday) vs. Virginia (in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
Sept. 12 vs. East Tennessee State
Sept. 19 at Alabama
Sept. 26 vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Oct. 3 vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 10 vs. Auburn
Oct. 17 at Missouri
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
Nov. 7 at South Carolina
Nov. 14 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 21 at Kentucky
Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Tech
