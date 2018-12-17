ATLANTA - New Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins will have an entirely new staff.
Collins informed all 10 of outgoing coach Paul Johnson’s assistant coaches Monday that they will not be retained, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
That includes defensive coordinator Nate Woody, quarterbacks/B-backs coach Craig Candeto, inside linebackers coach Andy McCollum, A-backs coach/special teams coordinator Lamar Owens, wide receivers coach Buzz Preston, defensive line coach Jerome Riase, offensive line coach Mike Sewak, cornerbacks coach Joe Speed, co-offensive line coach Ron West and safeties coach Shiel Wood.
[RELATED: Here's what Georgia and Georgia Tech players will receive as bowl gifts]
It does not come as a great surprise. Sweeping changes are standard after a change of the head coach, and with schematic changes impending on both sides of the ball, it seemed all the more likely. Further, most assistants had been told shortly after Collins’ hire that they did not need to continue recruiting and could focus solely on getting the team ready for Tech’s appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl Dec. 26 against Minnesota in Detroit.
[RELATED: Georgia Tech names Geoff Collins as new head football coach]
With them go 57 years of experience at Tech and dozens more in the profession. Preston and Sewak were with Johnson for the entirety of his tenure, aiding the Jackets in the capture of the 2009 ACC championship.
It was thought that McCollum had perhaps the best chance to stay, given his productivity as a recruiter and also his versatility as a coach.
This article was written by Ken Sugiura, Georgia Tech beat reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}