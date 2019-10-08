  • Game time set, tickets still available for Braves-Cardinals Game 5

    By: AJC Sports

    ATLANTA - Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the Braves and the Cardinals moves back to Atlanta for the deciding game on Wednesday at SunTrust Park.

    The best-of-five series is tied 2-2 after the Cardinals' 5-4 win Monday.

    The start time for Braves-Cardinals Game 5 is set for 5:02 p.m. with Mike Foltynewicz facing Jack Flaherty.

    Game 5 of the Dodgers-Nationals NLDS scheduled for Wednesday at 8:37 p.m. The winners will meet in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series (NLCS) beginning Friday.

    According to the Braves, tickets are still available for Game 5. Parking will go on sale at noon Tuesday.

