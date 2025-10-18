Fumble return and late offense lead No. 12 Georgia Tech past Duke 27-18

DURHAM, N.C. — Safety Omar Daniels returned a fumble a school-record 95 yards for a touchdown and No. 12 Georgia Tech pieced together enough late-game offense to beat Duke 27-18 on Saturday and continue its best start to a season in more than a half-century.

Haynes King threw for 205 yards and rushed for a game-high 120 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left.

Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won its first seven games for the first time since 1966. The last time the Yellow Jackets were 4-0 in ACC play came 27 years ago.

Duke (4-3, 3-1), bidding to hold first place midway through its conference schedule, saw its three-game winning streak end. Darian Mensah was 32 for 44 for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech didn’t have a touchdown drive until a 72-yard march in the fourth quarter, building a 20-10 lead on Malachi Hosley’s 10-yard run with 4:57 remaining. King threw for 38 yards with three completions on the drive. His 28-yard TD run extended the margin.

After Duke moved 96 yards, Daniels returned a first-quarter fumble 95 for the game’s first points.

Duke was marred by red-zone mistakes — a fumble, botched attempt on a field goal and fourth-down penalty. The Blue Devils covered 159 yards on their first two possessions combined and didn’t score. They held a 238-110 advantage in total yards in the first half.

The teams entered the day tied with Virginia atop the ACC standings.

The Takeaway

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets executed on offensive almost flawlessly on their final two full possessions and more than doubled their point total across the game’s last five minutes. Virginia is the only other ACC team without a league loss.

Duke: The Blue Devils wasted too many scoring chances and suffered their second loss in four home games.

Up Next

Georgia Tech: Saturday home vs. Syracuse.

Duke: Nov. 1 at Clemson.

