Full-strength Wolves take series lead into Game 4 vs. Lakers, as health looms large in NBA playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have the assets to repeat or even surpass their run last year to the Western Conference finals, with a go-to player who's one of the biggest stars in the game, a couple of shutdown defenders, and a productive and versatile bench, to name a few.

They're playing at full strength, too, which goes a long way toward success in the NBA playoffs.

After navigating extended injury absences for three of their top six scorers, the Timberwolves got healthy in plenty of time for the postseason. Boosted by better size, depth, defense and chemistry than their first-round opponent, they're up 2-1 on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The other clear edge they have on the Lakers entering Game 4 on their home court? Health.

Luka Doncic struggled through a stomach illness in Game 3 and had only 17 points, the second-lowest total in a playoff game of his spectacular career. Even if he's feeling better, he only has 40 hours to rest between games.

“Hopefully, whatever’s going on, he feels better on Sunday,” coach J.J. Redick said. “I’m not a doctor.”

Fortunately for the Lakers, LeBron James is in good shape. The NBA's all-time leading scorer had 38 points in Game 3, the most in postseason history by a player 40 or older, exactly two weeks after he strained his left hip flexor.

“He's moving better. Seems like he’s getting healthier by the day,” Redick said.

Injuries are always a factor in the playoffs, and that trend sure hasn't fizzled this spring. Boston (Jayson Tatum), Cleveland (Darius Garland), Golden State (Jimmy Butler) and Memphis (Ja Morant) are among the teams with All-Stars who've been banged up in their series.

The Celtics, after getting Tatum back from the first postseason absence of his career, lost Game 3 in Orlando on Friday without point guard Jrue Holiday, leaving his status in question for Game 4.

In the other two Eastern Conference series being played on Sunday, Detroit has been down starting shooting guard Jaden Ivey since early January and played without backup big man Isaiah Stewart for the last two games. The Pistons trail New York 2-1. Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard returned for Game 2 after a monthlong absence, but the Bucks trail Indiana 2-1.

Nobody on the Timberwolves has appreciated being healthy more than Julius Randle, who missed the playoffs last spring with the Knicks and was sidelined the entire month of February with Minnesota.

Randle has been a force in this series, with 49 points and 10 assists over the last two games. His energy, hustle and vision were just as vital for the Timberwolves in Game 3 as his production, ably filling the role as the secondary scorer to Anthony Edwards.

“I try to make the game as easy as possible as I can for him,” Randle said. “He draws so much attention when he has the ball in his hands.”

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, 1 p.m. EDT (ABC)

Series: Knicks lead 2-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Pistons by 1.5.

What to Know: Detroit has lost eight straight home playoff games since 2008, one short of a dubious NBA record held by Philadelphia (1968-71). The Pistons need Cade Cunningham to shine — and his teammates to hit their 3-pointers. Cunningham joined LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Rick Barry as the only players with at least 24 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in an NBA playoff game, but the All-Star point guard also missed 15 of 25 shots and had six turnovers in the Game 3 loss. Malik Beasley had a franchise-record 319 made 3-pointers during the regular season, ranking second in the league, but he was 2 of 10 beyond the arc in Game 3.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC)

Series: Timberwolves lead 2-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Timberwolves by 3.5.

What to Know: Even with a healthy Doncic, the Lakers offense has hardly been potent. They're averaging 97.7 points in the series against the bigger and deeper Timberwolves, with 19 turnovers stifling them throughout Game 3.

“The more that you make mistakes on top of mistakes on top of mistakes, things that can be controlled, it’s not going to give you an opportunity to be in the best possible chance to win,” James said.

The lack of rim protection is a much less easier fix. Minnesota had a 56-26 advantage in points in the paint in Game 3, and a Lakers team lacking a true center might well be moved to take Jaxson Hayes out of the starting lineup. He had a minus-13 rating in just 9 minutes of play on Friday.

“We'll look at everything,” Redick said, “but I still believe in Jaxson.”

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, 7 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Celtics lead 2-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Celtics by 7.5.

What to Know: Boston is not at full strength even with Tatum back, after Holiday was held out and Jaylen Brown dislocated a finger during Game 3 after being listed as questionable to play with a nagging knee injury. Not coincidentally, this has been an especially bruising series, and the Celtics were upset at the officials after Game 3 for allowing Orlando to get away with too much contact.

Both Brown and Kristaps Porzingis were the targets of painful flagrant fouls.

“Maybe a fight will break out,” Brown said, looking ahead to Game 4. "If you want to fight, we can do that, and see who goes to the second round.”

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, 9:30 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Pacers lead 2-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Bucks by 4.5.

What to Know: The Bucks will probably need more production from Lillard to take the series, despite surging past the Pacers with a strong second half in Game 3 while the nine-time All-Star struggled badly while continuing his comeback from an injury — deep vein thrombosis — to his calf.

Lillard went 2 for 12 from the floor, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range.

“I was so proud of him. He’s running on gas. He’s on fumes. You can tell he just doesn’t have any rhythm," coach Doc Rivers said. “You don’t just sit for as long as he’s sitting and walk into an intense playoff game and have rhythm. You just don’t. What I love about him is that he wanted to play anyway. He’s throwing himself into the fire knowing he’s not ready. It says so much about him. I think our team loves it.”

