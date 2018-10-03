0 FSU-Miami, Notre Dame-Virginia Tech highlights college football on Channel 2

ATLANTA - Week 5 in college football saw No. 4 Clemson survive an upset at home from Clemson. No. 3 Ohio State rallied to knock off No. 11 Penn State with a thrilling 27-26 win on the road.

So what does Week 6 of college football have in store for us? Let's breakdown this week's biggest games that you can catch only on Channel 2 Saturday.

Maryland at No. 15 Michigan, Noon on Channel 2

If you like teams being heavily penalized, then Maryland at No. 15 Michigan is the game for you.

Both teams rank among the most penalty yards per game in FBS with Maryland averaging 90.50 yards and Michigan averaging 84.2 yards.

The No. 15 Wolverines want to put together a more complete game against the Terps after it needed 17 unanswered points to comeback against Northwestern last week.

The game also marks DJ Durkin's homecoming to Ann Arbor, where he served as Michigan's defensive coordinator before accepting the Terps job.

Durkin hopes his Maryland squad can end their troubles against a team they have scored only 13 points against in the last three meetings.

Florida State at No. 17 Miami, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

The Florida State-Miami rivalry used to shape the national championship picture, but this year's match up will be different. Only the Canes are nationally ranked and Seminoles just picked up its first ACC win with its comeback over Louisville.

Willie Taggert gets his first taste as a head coach in the FSU-UM rivalry, but the Tallahassee native knows what a win over Miami means.

"This is why you signed up to come to a place like Florida State, to play in games like this," Taggert said in his weekly press conference.

The toughest test the Noles will face is the Miami defense that forced six turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns against UNC in Week 5.

Taggert's counterpart Mark Richt also knows the rivalry well as a former FSU graduate assistant and a Miami quarterback. As for the current quarterback situation, Richt made the switch to ​N'Kosi Perry from Malik Rosier, who helped the Canes snap a seven-year losing streak in the rivalry last year.

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. on Channel 2

Lane Stadium will be rocking Saturday night for No. 24 Virginia Tech as they honor Frank Beamer and host No. 6 Notre Dame. The Hokies will unveil a statue of the former head coach before the game.

While Beamer has been retired for two years now, Tech still maintains the "Beamer Ball" mentality with its defense and special teams. The Hokies rush attack has been especially success as their rushing units ranks No. 4 nationally, giving up 84.0 yards per game.

The No. 6 Irish look to add another impressive win to their playoff resume after it notched a 38-17 victory over No. 14 Stanford. But Notre Dame is only 1-8 in its last nine games on the road against AP Top 25 teams, including a loss to Miami last season.

"Our job is to handle the environment and go in and play really good football. If we do that and handle the environment, handle ourselves and our preparation, we'll be in pretty good shape," head coach Brian Kelly said in his weekly press conference.

