Freshman guard Braylon Mullins scores 17 points as No. 5 UConn rallies past No. 21 Kansas 61-56

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Solo Ball scored 17 points, Braylon Mullins also had 17 in a breakout performance by the freshman guard, and fifth-ranked UConn overcame a seven-point deficit in the second half to beat No. 21 Kansas 61-56 on Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

Eric Reibe added 12 points and Alex Karaban scored 11 for the Huskies (7-1), who defeated the Jayhawks (6-3) for the first time in five tries while picking up their third — and arguably most impressive — win over a ranked opponent already this season.

Kansas had a chance to tie the game late after Silas Demary Jr. missed a short jumper. But rather than attempt a tying 3-pointer, the Jayhawks' Jamari McDowell drove to the rim and had his shot blocked by Mullins with just under 10 seconds to go.

Mullins was fouled and made a pair of free throws to put away the game.

Flory Bidunga had 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead Kansas. Melvin Council Jr. added 12 points and Elmark Jackson scored 11.

Both teams were missing stars: Kansas was without five-star prospect Darryn Peterson for the seventh time because of a lingering hamstring injury, and UConn played without big man Tarris Reed Jr. because of his own ankle injury.

Still, the showdown between storied programs that each claim six national championships lived up to the hype.

The Jayhawks, coming off three wins without Peterson at the Players Era Festival, leaned into the same formula of tough defense and aggressive rebounding, while the Huskies tried to get into the open court and run. And through the first 20 minutes, Kansas was able to set the tone, threatening a double-digit lead on a couple of occasions and leading 33-28 at the break.

The Huskies clawed their way back into the game behind some defense of their own. They held the Jayhawks to two field goals over the first 12-plus minutes of the second half, and Mullins finally helped UConn regain the lead with 10 minutes to go.

Ball helped stretch it to 55-49 before back-to-back baskets by Bidunga and Council tightened it up again.

Eventually, the Huskies had enough to hold on down the stretch.

