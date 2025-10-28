Sports

Freeman's homer in 18th inning lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 6-5 in World Series classic

By BETH HARRIS
APTOPIX World Series Blue Jays Dodgers Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk off home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 18th inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice in another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in Game 3 on Monday night to win a World Series classic.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home — something they haven't done since 1963.

Freeman connected off Brendon Little, sending a 406-foot drive to straightaway center field to finally end a game that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes and matched the longest by inings in World Series history.

