Four-star OT Xavier Truss commits to Georgia

Truss, the top recruit in Rhode Island, is the 10th player to verbally commit to UGA for the 2019 season.
Four-star offensive tackle Xavier Truss has committed to play for Georgia in 2019.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound rising senior at Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, RI announced his decision on Twitter late Sunday.
“I would like to announce that I am 110 percent committed to the University of Georgia,” said Truss. “Go Dawgs!”
June 17, 2018
This article was written by JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}