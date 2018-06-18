  • Four-star OT Xavier Truss commits to Georgia

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Four-star offensive tackle Xavier Truss has committed to play for Georgia in 2019.

    The 6-foot-7, 325-pound rising senior at Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, RI announced his decision on Twitter late Sunday.

    “I would like to announce that I am 110 percent committed to the University of Georgia,” said Truss. “Go Dawgs!”

    Truss, the top recruit in Rhode Island, is the 10th player to verbally commit to UGA for the 2019 season.

