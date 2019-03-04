Former UGA star leads Atlanta Legends to first-ever victory

ATLANTA - It took four games, but the Atlanta Legends finally won their first-ever game Sunday night in Arizona.
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray came in off the bench and helped the Legends score the most points of the season.
Matt Simms got the start but was forced out of the game after injuring his throwing hand.
That’s when Murray came in and tossed the ball to Denard Robinson, who scored the game's first touchdown.
With the game tied 11-11, Yung Way Kooh drilled a game-winning 28-yard field goal, giving the Legends a 14-11 victory.
The Legends return home Sunday to host Memphis.
