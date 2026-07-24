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Former President Barack Obama surprises WNBA All-Stars at their practice at his Presidential Center

By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
Obama Presidential Center Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama welcome community members in the Hope and Change lobby before they walk through the museum at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Friday, June 19, 2026. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) (Eileen T. Meslar/Eileen T. Meslar/Pool Chicago Tr)
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama surprised the WNBA All-Stars at their practice at his new Presidential Center on Friday.

Obama walked in from a side door much to the surprise of the 22 All-Stars.

This was the first professional sport to use the basketball court at the center which opened in June. Obama went to the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles in February.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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