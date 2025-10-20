Former NFL player Doug Martin died after struggling with officers while being detained, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former All-Pro NFL running back Doug Martin died after a struggle with police officers who were taking him into custody while they were investigating a break-in at a home in Oakland, police said Monday.

Martin, best known for his stellar career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, became unresponsive after being arrested early Saturday, according to a statement released by the Oakland Police Department.

He was transported by paramedics to a hospital where he died, police said. He was 36. A cause of death has not been released. An autopsy will be conducted, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office said.

Police said in a statement that Martin was involved in a break-in and that a “brief struggle” happened as police were attempting to detain him. The department did not release any other details.

Martin, originally from Oakland, lived in Stockton, where he played high school football. His family issued a statement over the weekend asking for privacy as they grieve.

Police and Oakland's mayor said they had reached out to the family.

“We mourn the loss of Doug Martin, an Oaklander who had a distinguished NFL career and tragically passed away Saturday morning. Our condolences are with his family and loved ones,” Mayor Barbara Lee said Monday in a statement.

His death is being investigated by police, the city police commission, the community police review agency and the county district attorney’s office.

Martin was the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft after a standout career at Boise State. He rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

He was named first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl again after rushing for 1,402 yards and six TDs in 2015.

Martin finished his career with 5,356 yards rushing and 30 TDs in six seasons with the Buccaneers and one with the Raiders. He also had 148 catches for 1,207 yards and two scores.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin," the Buccaneers said in a statement. "Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise."

Martin was selected one of the top 50 players in franchise history as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.