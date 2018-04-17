Former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith met with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Before the latest news of 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster being charged with three felonies last week, Smith was scheduled to meet with the team.
Several mock drafts have Smith potentially going to the 49ers at No. 9 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said Smith is a “speed demon who walks down backs looking to race him to the corner,” good in coverage, and has been praised by coaches as a “tremendous leader.”
