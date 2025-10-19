Florida holds on to beat Mississippi State 23-21 in what might have been coach Billy Napier’s finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jadan Baugh ran for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown, DJ Lagway threw for 280 yards to offset two interceptions and Florida beat Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday in what may have been Gators coach Billy Napier’s finale.

The Gators (3-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) intercepted Blake Shapen’s pass in the waning seconds with the Bulldogs (4-3, 0-3) within field-goal range. Defensive tackle Michai Boireau got the pick, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Florida handed Mississippi State its 15th consecutive loss in league play, but a comedy of errors should be enough for athletic director Scott Stricklin to show Napier the door.

Napier improved to 22-23 overall and 12-16 in league play in four seasons, but this one included enough head-scratching decisions that Stricklin could easily justify firing him after a win.

Most notably, Napier dialed up a QB keeper on a third-and-1 play in the waning minutes that gave the Bulldogs a chance down the stretch.

He also called a keeper on a third-and-7 play earlier, took consecutive penalties that turned a chip-shot field goal into a long one, primarily ran the ball to get to the goal line and then threw incomplete three times, botched the final possession before halftime and was flagged for having 12 men on the field during a 2-point try.

Florida also had a long touchdown called back because of a penalty for the fourth time this season.

Still, the Gators were talented enough to overcome the miscues. Napier, however, had little leeway left for any sort of clunker.

Shapen threw for 324 yards, including 155 to Brenen Thompson. Davon Booth ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida played shorthanded on defense

The Gators were shorthanded in the secondary, playing without safety Jordan Castell and cornerback Cormani McClain. Standout cornerback Devin Moore injured his right shoulder on Mississippi State’s opening drive and spent the rest of the afternoon in a sling on the sideline.

The mounting injuries — the team was already without cornerbacks Dijon Johnson and Aaron Gates — left the Gators with significant inexperience in the back end. Redshirt freshman Jamroc Grimsley and walk-on safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. made their first career starts, and freshman cornerback Ben Hanks III played for the first time this season.

The takeaway

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs kept it close throughout and potentially should have had more points. Kyle Ferrie missed a 41-yard field goal wide right in the second quarter, but replays appeared to show the ball going over the upright.

Florida: If the Gators fire Napier, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin should be a top target. The short list also should include Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman. There’s little chance Florida would go outside a sitting Power Four coach.

Up next

Mississippi State hosts No. 21 Texas next Saturday, the Longhorns’ first trip to Starkville since 1991.

Florida gets a week off, potentially with an interim coach, before facing No. 9 Georgia in Jacksonville.

