0 Five things we learned in Falcons' 23-20 win over Giants

ATLANTA - Without much of a running game and with another big injury, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan went to the team’s quick and short passing game to slowly wear down the Giants on Monday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Replacement kicker Giorgia Tavecchio, a native of Milan, Italy, made a 56-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lift the Falcons to a 23-20 victory.

The Falcons’ injury-ravaged defense mustered four sacks and a goal-line stand in the second half.

The Falcons, who have been hit hard by injuries, improved to 3-4 heading into the their bye week. The Falcons saw another starter, right guard Brandon Fusco, leave the game with a right ankle injury. He couldn’t put his weight on his leg leaving the field.

Ryan completed 31 of 39 passes for 379 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 115.7.

Julio Jones had nine catches for 104 yards.

The Giants dropped to 1-6 on the season.

Here are the five things we learned from the game:

1. Goal-line stand: With the Falcons up 10-3, the defense made a goal-line stand on the Giants’ first possession of the second half.

The Giants, on the strength of a 53-yard pass play from Eli Manning to wide receiver Sterling Shepard, drove down to the Falcons 1-yard line.

The Giants elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal, but Manning tried to force a pass into tight end Scott Simonson that was incomplete.

The Falcons’ offense went on the move, but turned the ball over on a fumble by Jones at New York’s 20-yard line. Janoris Jenkins was credited with a force fumbled.

On the ensuing play, Odell Beckham got loose for a 51-yard gain and the Giants were threatening again.

The Giants added a field goal to make it 10-6.

Tavecchio, who replaced kicker Matt Bryant, made goals of 40, 50 and 56 yards, answered for the Falcons.

His 50-yarder put the Falcons up 13-6.

Running back Tevin Coleman added a 30-yard touchdown run.

The Giants wouldn’t go away.

2. Sack attack: The Falcons’ pass rush was able to exploit the Giants’ weak offensive line.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who returned to action after missing the past two games with an ankle sprain, had two sacks.

Defensive tackle Jack Crawford and defensive end Takk McKinkley also added sacks.

The Falcons also hit Manning often.

3. Running wild: The Falcons rushing attack got off to a good start. On the second play from scrimmage, Coleman broke loose over right tackle for a 14-yard game.

That was it for the first half. The Falcons has six more carries for seven yards as there was much room to run.

The run was stymied until Coleman broke loose for his touchdown run.

Giants rookie Saquon Barkley has seven carries for eight yards rushing and caught six passes for 36 yards in the first half. Beckham caught three passes for 57 yards. Manning missed him in the end zone in the second quarter.

Barkley added a 2-yard touchdown, but the Giants two-point conversion attempt failed.

The Giants added a last-ditch touchdown pass to Beckham.

The Falcons were in the clear when Jones recovered the onside kick and they ran out the final four seconds.

4. Spreading it around: Ryan completed passes to 10 different receivers, including wide receiver Marvin Hall’s 47-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

The speedy Hall ran a post pattern and blew past Janoris Jenkins.

Fullback Ricky Ortiz caught two passes.

5. Injury report: Fusco left the game late in the second quarter with a right ankle injury. He hopped off the field and couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg. He was replaced by Ben Garland.

Falcons rookie defensive tackle Deadrin Senat was injured with 11:50 left in the third quarter. He walked off the field under his own power.

This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

