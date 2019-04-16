Five things to know about the Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Five things to know about the Braves-Diamondbacks series scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at SunTrust Park:
- The Diamondbacks won two of three against the Braves at SunTrust Park in 2018 while the Braves won three of four against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.
- Max Fried, Tuesday’s starter for the Braves, is 2-0 and hasn’t allowed an earned run in 13 2/3 innings this season.
- Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is third in the National League with 18 runs batted in.
- Arizona outfielder David Peralta is batting .333 in 25 career games against the Braves and currently fifth in the NL with a .373 batting average in 16 games.
- Ronald Acuna, the reigning NL player of the week, is one of four Braves batting .300 or better this season (Freddie Freeman .345, Ozzie Albies .328, Nick Markakis .327, Acuna .302).
