Five Stripes are back! Here are 5 keys for Atlanta United to repeat as MLS champs

Five keys for Atlanta United to repeat as MLS champions ahead of the 2019 season:

Understand the new manager. Manager Frank De Boer isn’t making wholesale changes to the tactics used by Gerardo Martino the previous two seasons because, he said, why change what works.

De Boer has, however, made small tweaks.

First, the team wants to maintain a solid defensive shape before it presses. Last season, the team relied partly on the chaos of its frenetic press almost as a 12th man on the field. The press that started as soon as the opponent regained possession.

When the team plays defense, it typically will use a 4-5-1 formation

When it goes forward, that formation morphs into a 3-4-3 with the two wingbacks either moving all the way forward to flank striker Josef Martinez, or moving into the role of midfielders with the midfielders moving up to flank Martinez.

Get Josef Martinez going. There has been no more prolific striker in MLS over a two-year period than Josef Martinez.

He broke the single-season league scoring record when he bagged 31 goals last season. He tacked on three more in the playoffs.

Those goals increased his two-year total to 55 and combined with three MVP rewards accumulated last season, helped him to a new multi-year contract signed before this season.

To keep that going, de Boer must make sure that Josef Martinez is doing most of the same things he has been doing: playing off the shoulder of a center back and using his speed to get into space, running into channels to create openings for teammates and scoring with either foot or his head.

But Martinez needs service in the box. Though a good dribbler, Martinez is more of a one-touch or two-touch scorer. He’s not going to receive the ball 40 yards from goal, go on a run and slam a shot from 20-25 yards away. Though he is skilled enough to do so, it’s not how to use him best.

Get Pity Martinez involved. Miguel Almiron was sold to Newcastle in January, paving the way for Pity Martinez to join as the team’s third Final Designated Player. The 25-year-old Argentine joined after being named the South American Player of the Year while with River Plate.

He’s not the same player as Almiron: don’t expect to see lung-busting runs up and down the field and speed matched only by Hector Villalba and Franco Escobar.

Do expect to see dribbling skill in one-on-one tight situations, passing vision and an unbelievably hard shot that is typically put on frame.

Martinez is primarily left-footed, but seems comfortable playing any spot across the field.

Someone to break pressure. It seems likely that Ezequiel Barco, the most expensive transfer in MLS history when bought for $15 million from Independiente before the 2018 season, and Darlington Nagbe may become the player in the middle of the formation who will try to turn defense into offense. Barco is quick over short distances, is a skilled dribbler and passer and is good at taking advantage of his low center of gravity to win fouls.

Nagbe is extremely good in tight spaces and makes the simply, but not always obvious, play. Nagbe’s defense was underrated last season. Barco is still working on that skill. De Boer may help by using two defensive midfielders, Eric Remedi and Jeff Larentowicz, to help clog the middle of the field. When they win the ball, getting it to Barco will be key.

Use depth and hope for luck. Atlanta United has a crowded start of the season, including the Champions League.

Finding the balance with the tournament while also getting off to a good start in the league, will require de Boer to liberally use his bench to avoid fatigue and the potential of injuries that could derail the pursuit.

President Darren Eales, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and de Boer said before the season that they think the team has the depth to handle the season.

There are less-experienced players who have been waiting two years for more consistent chances: midfielders Andrew Carleton and Kevin Kratz, fullbacks George Bello and Jose Hernandez, centerback Miles Robinson and striker Romario Williams.

That the team won the MLS Cup last season despite missing at times Barco, Nagbe, Franco Escobar, Greg Garza, Chris McCann and Villalba for stretches of multiple games each, speaks to the depth used last season that the team may be able to count on this season.

This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.