ATLANTA - With the news that Paul Johnson will retire as head coach at Georgia Tech on Wednesday, here is a look at five possible replacements.
Jeff Monken, Army
Served under Paul Johnson at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech. Has resurrected the Army program since taking over in 2014. Has a 33-28 record at Army, including a 9-2 mark this season. Will make third straight trip to a bowl game this season with wins in previous two.
Brian Bohannan, Kennesaw State
Another disciple of Johnson’s who worked on his staffs at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech. He took over at Kennesaw State in 2013. Has a 36-11 record, at Kennesaw, including 10-1 this season. Making second straight trip to FCS playoffs.
Ken Whisenhunt, Chargers
Attending high school in Augusta and played at Georgia Tech from 1980-84. Was an honorable mention All-American tight end as a senior. Currently the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Coached several colleges and NFL teams including stints as head coach for the Cardinals and Titans.
Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State
Took over Appalachian State in 2012 and switched to a spread formation offense. Has a 50-24 career record as a head coach, all at Appalachian State, including 9-2 this season. Will make fourth straight bowl appearance after wins in previous three. Team was briefly ranked in the AP Top 25 this season.
Tony Elliott, Clemson
Currently co-offensive coordinator, running backs coach at Clemson. Has been a part of four ACC titles, including three straight heading into this year’s championship game. Also a part of 2016 national championship. Recipient of the 2017 Frank Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
